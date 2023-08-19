Update on Edge’s WWE future following SmackDown - Reports

Edge seemingly wrestled the last match of his WWE contract against Sheamus in his hometown of Toronto on SmackDown. His in-ring future with the company has been left very much up in the air following this bout, and according to new reports, it's all up to him now.

The Rated-R Superstar has had one of the most prestigious careers in the history of the promotion and is now looking to hang up his boots. Edge had been hinting that he would wrestle his final match in Toronto, Ontario, against his friend, Sheamus.

Now having defeated the Brawling Brute in an epic match, he even announced to the crowd in attendance at the Scotiabank Arena that it was his last match on his current WWE contract. Many have speculated that perhaps this might be the last we've seen of the Hall of Famer compete in the ring.

WrestleVotes has now given an update regarding Edge's WWE contract status following SmackDown, noting that he still hasn't signed a new contract. The report stated that the ball is in his court whether he would like to continue further or not.

Edge made an announcement regarding his WWE career after SmackDown went off-air

The Rated-R Superstar has been a true icon of this industry and had been hinting at winding up his WWE career sometime soon. Last year, Edge announced that he would retire in Toronto, Ontario, and he has now seemingly wrestled his last match against Sheamus.

The two stars took on each other in a singles match, with both of them leaving it all in the ring in the main event of SmackDown. Edge ultimately came out on top in the end, with the crowd showering applause as he hugged his opponent after the bout as a sign of respect and admiration.

After SmackDown went off the air, the 2012 Hall of Famer announced to the crowd in Toronto, Ontario, that it was the last time in front of his fans. He then finished up his speech and warmly thanked everyone for showing up to the show.

The 14-time WWE World Champion has left everyone wondering if this was the last we've seen of him in the ring. From the looks of it, Edge seems content to have closed this huge chapter of his life in his hometown where he intended and might have no plans to return to the ring.

We'll have to wait and see if the Rated-R Superstar will return for a final blowout match against another formidable opponent at a premium live event or not.

Do you think Edge has wrestled his final match in WWE? Sound off below.

