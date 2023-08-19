[WATCH] Edge makes big announcement after SmackDown goes off-air

WWE Hall of Famer Edge had a message for fans after SmackDown went off the air.

The Rated-R Superstar defeated Sheamus in a singles match in the main event of SmackDown. After the match, the two veterans hugged it out to a loud ovation. The bout was previously stated by the Hall of Famer to be his last under his current WWE contract. He did not clarify whether he was looking to sign a new deal.

After the show went off the air, Edge took the mic and had a message for the fans in attendance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He stated that it was his "last time" in front of the fans.

"What I can say... is this is my last time in front of you all."

The WWE legend then thanked the crowd for their support over the years before finishing off his promo.

The former WWE Champion told the crowd that this was his last match in front of them. This could be an indication that he is far from done with pro wrestling. His fans would love to see him have his last hurrah on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania.

