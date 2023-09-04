Christian Cage responds to rumors about Edge possibly joining AEW after WWE contract expiry

Christian Cage had a very successful night at the AEW All Out pay-per-view, and the "TNT Champion" has responded to rumors that his friend Edge might be joining him in All Elite Wrestling.

The Rated-R Superstar made his return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble event following an almost decade-long retirement. He has enjoyed a successful run in the company that could be coming to an end in the near future.

With rumors that his former partner could become 'All Elite' in the near future, Christian Cage was asked by Nick Hausman at the All Out post-show media scrum what he thought of the speculation. But it's safe to say that Cage wasn't too impressed with the question.

"I only talk about myself and Luchasaurus, and I have no friends other than Luchasaurus, and I'll leave it at that." [29:09-29:18]

AEW President Tony Khan mentioned to Cage that he does actually talk a lot about Darby Allin and Nick Wayne, to which Christian said this:

"They're not my friends, they're my problem." [29:24-29:26]

Edge apparently has a WWE contract in his inbox

The WWE Hall of Famer last wrestled in the August 18th edition of WWE Smackdown in Toronto against Sheamus, with many people seeing the match as his last in the company.

But despite his contract nearing its expiry date, Edge recently revealed that he actually has a contract extension offer from WWE waiting for him in his email inbox.

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation as to whether the former WWE Champion has signed the extension, but with huge shows for AEW coming up, like the third-annual Grand Slam, WrestleDream, and Full Gear, there are plenty of places that could be a fitting place for Edge's debut.

