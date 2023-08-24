Edge addresses his WWE contract status: Is the Hall of Famer joining AEW?

Edge seemingly wrestled the final match of his WWE career this past Friday in a banger of a bout against Sheamus. The Hall of Famer took his final bow in his hometown of Toronto. Since then, the entire wrestling community has been keen on knowing what's next for the superstar. Most fans currently feel he will join his best friend Christian in AEW.

Fans needn't wait any longer as the Rated-R Superstar has revealed his future to us. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to clear up all the speculation and tell fans about his next move.

In a video message, Edge revealed that he currently just wants to enjoy life. He and WWE don't have any hard feelings towards each other, and there are no tensions between both parties. At this point, he doesn't know what he wants to do.

"There's no hard feelings between me and WWE. I love WWE. It's my dream gig. It's all I ever wanted to do. I didn't come at them with some crazy contract or anything, they didn't deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox. I just don't know what to do."

The next thing on Edge's plate is currently outside of WWE. No, he is not joining AEW, but will be seen on the latest season of Percy Jackson & the Olympians.

Edge reveals the two most important things in his life currently

Amidst all the speculation, Edge took to Twitter to tell everyone about his life going into the future. In the process, he revealed the two most important things to him at this stage of his career.

During his video message (attached above), the Rated-R Superstar revealed that whatever he does from now on will be just to have fun. He revealed that the two things that matter to him the most are having fun and bringing up his two daughters.

"Whatever it is that I do, whether it's Percy Jackson or it's wrestling or sitting in my rocking chair, it's because I'm having fun. Having fun at this stage of my life and raising my kids are the two most important things. Hope that clears stuff up."

The former World Champion has reached that point in life where his priorities are focused on his family. His daughters Lyric and Ruby are 10 and seven, respectively, and are at the stage where they need their parents the most. We wish the Hall of Famer all the very best for the next phase of his life.

THANK YOU, EDGE.

