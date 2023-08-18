"He is 100% joining AEW", "Edge is All In" - WWE Universe convinced of SmackDown Superstar is leaving imminently

Wrestling fans are abuzz on Twitter with excitement as WWE Hall of Famer Edge gears up for what could potentially be his last match on Smackdown.

Former WWE Champion is set to celebrate a remarkable 25-year journey on the August 18th edition of SmackDown, set to unfold in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. He decided that as part of the celebrations, he wanted to compete against Sheamus, a man he had never faced in the ring.

During an interview with ET Canada, he confirmed that his upcoming match against Sheamus will be the last match on his current contract. The Ultimate Opportunist has been teasing retirement for some time, and this announcement has only fueled speculation that he is indeed hanging up his boots.

Reacting to the interview, fans are convinced that the Rated-R Superstar is leaving WWE imminently, and many believe he is headed to AEW.

On Twitter, fans have been reacting to the news that The Ultimate Opportunist will sign with AEW. At the same time, many believe he will debut at All Elite Wrestling's highly anticipated show All In, set to take place at London's iconic Wembley Stadium.

Only time will tell what The Rated-R Superstar's future holds. One thing is for sure his match against Sheamus is sure to be a special one.

How long did Edge work for WWE?

Adam Copeland, better known by his ring name Edge, worked for WWE for more than two decades, for almost 25 years. He debuted in 1998 and retired in 2011 due to a neck injury. He returned to WWE in 2020 and has been wrestling ever since.

Edge has won 31 titles during his run with the Stamford-based promotion. These include the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, and the Tag Team Championship. He is a two-time Royal Rumble winner (2010, 2021) and King of the Ring (2001).

The Rated-R Superstar is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He was also a member of an iconic tag team with Christian, and his contract is currently expiring. However, he has not yet announced whether to re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion or retire for good.

What's your take on Edge's final SmackDown match? Will he retire or possibly join AEW later? Sound off in the comments section below.