49-year-old veteran confirms his "last match" under contract is on upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown

The rumors about 11-time World Champion and Hall of Famer Edge retiring after tomorrow's WWE SmackDown have been all over the internet.

The August 18, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be hosted by Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The former world champion has already stated that he wants to wrap up his career in Toronto, which would be fitting.

Given that it would be Edge's hometown, the WWE Universe will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the veteran in the company. For the first time, The Celtic Warrior and The Rated-R Superstar would be face-to-face in a singles match.

Several reports suggested that Edge may or may not hang his boots after the bout against the Brawling Brutes member. While speaking to ET Canada, the 49-year-old veteran addressed the rumors and confirmed that his final match under the WWE contract is against Sheamus and that the deal does not go beyond the 8/18 episode of SmackDown:

"Here's what I can honestly say, and this isn't the answer everyone wants. I truly don't know. I really really, with 100% truth can say I don't know. That's strange for me, but I don't. I really don't. I've put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract. I don't know," Edge said. [H/T - Fightful]

Cody Rhodes wants to face WWE Hall of Famer Edge

The American Nightmare is currently on significant momentum in his stint, followed by slaying The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023.

In a recent interview with The AJ Awesome Show, Cody Rhodes expressed his interest in getting inside the squared circle with the Rated-R Superstar:

"But when I was on SmackDown, I remember he was a really good locker room leader, a true locker room leader, would be able to pull you aside for a note here and there but wasn’t overbearing. But he [Edge] looked at me as a child, a kid. Those people who look at you as a kid, you want to one day stand opposed and let them know you’re not a kid anymore," Rhodes said.

Check out the video below:

Only time will tell if the 49-year-old legend will retire after his contract expires, followed by a match against Sheamus on this SmackDown. It will also be exciting to see the Rated-R Superstarfeudingd with Cody Rhodes before he bows out.

