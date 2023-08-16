Edge to move to WWE RAW and feud with 38-year-old star before retiring? Exploring huge twist

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is nearing the end of his career. The legendary wrestler is slated to face Sheamus on the August 21 episode of WWE Smackdown in Toronto.

He has been vocal about wanting one more title run, so despite the rumors of him hanging up his boots in Toronto, it's safe to say that it will not be his final appearance. If the 11-time world champion overcomes Sheamus this week, he could switch brands and move to RAW because he has already feuded with top names on the blue brand.

There is one major star he has yet to feud with since his comeback, should the Rated-R Superstar decide to switch brands. That name is none other than the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes has a lot of momentum coming out with a big win over Brock Lesnar at the Summer Slam 2023 Premium Live Event. The superstar has been attempting to reclaim his position at the top of the ladder since losing his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Cody may be looking for a big match to keep things going after a gruesome battle with the Beast Incarnate. Since Edge's latest booking is based on his personal choices, the former champion might want to go one-on-one with Rhodes. The latter is the top star on Monday Night RAW, and an epic showdown between the two might be a massive storyline for the Hall of Famer.

Edge will face Sheamus on this week's SmackDown, but a victory over the Celtic Warrior is not the ideal retirement match. He might want to end his career with a bigger feud, and Cody Rhodes is the right opponent.

Cody Rhodes wants to face Edge

Cody Rhodes is currently riding a wave of momentum following his victory over the Beast Incarnate at the Biggest Party of Summer. The American Nightmare has expressed interest in getting in the ring with Edge.

In an interview with The AJ Awesome Show, The American Nightmare stated his desire to challenge the WWE legend.

"I’ve told some people that before. I don’t think I’ve told Edge that because I don’t want to seem adversarial or confrontational... But when I was on SmackDown, I remember he was a really good locker room leader, a true locker room leader, would be able to pull you aside for a note here and there but wasn’t overbearing. But he looked at me as a child, a kid. Those people who look at you as a kid, you want to one day stand opposed and let them know you’re not a kid anymore," Rhodes said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Edge's return run has been primarily about gaining the opportunity to face opponents he has never met before, and it is no question that he would want to step into the ring with The American Nightmare. What WWE has in store for him will be answered this week on WWE SmackDown.

