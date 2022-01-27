"What does one more mean?" – Edge opens up about a potential run with the WWE Championship

RAW star Edge commented on whether or not he needs another run with the WWE Championship.

The Rated-R Superstar is an 11-time world champion, having won the titles during his first run with the company. He was challenged for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 and Money in the Bank but was unsuccessful.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Edge said he's not sure his character needs the WWE Championship. He said going after the title might be a redemptive story similar to the film Rocky:

“I can’t say that Edge needs it. When I look at the character, and I look at everything I accomplished with the character, what does one more mean? I don’t know. Is it a cool, redemptive story? This guy had it pulled away from him, and now he’s fighting to get it back. It has a bit of a feel-good, Rocky vibe to it. But if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen."

Edge is more focused on good matches and storylines

Edge is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in history. Following his retirement, Edge was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Now that he's back, there are plenty of new faces he could share the ring with. Edge said what matters to him is how good his matches and storylines are:

“I came back to do this again. Are my story lines compelling? Do people want to watch them? Am I competing at the same level or better than I was before? That's my focus. Mentally, I feel like I’m in a way better place in terms of telling stories than I was when I had to retire. That’s really all that matters to me—how good are the matches, how good are the stories."

The RAW star is scheduled to compete at Royal Rumble 2022. He and his WWE Hall of Famer wife Beth Phonix will face The Miz & Maryse in a mixed tag team match.

