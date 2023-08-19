Did Edge really retire from WWE on SmackDown? Looking at potential hints

On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Edge wrestled against Sheamus and secured a pinfall victory in the main event. This show was not only marked as the 25th-anniversary celebration for The Rated-R Superstar but was also considered Edge's last match in the company. Even when the show went off the air, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that it was his "last time" in front of Canadian fans.

However, despite the emotional night, it seems like Edge hasn't really retired from the company yet. The reason behind this is the potential hints that emerged from the off-air promo and during the entrance of the WWE veteran. The first hint was during the entrance of The Rated-R Superstar, where Michael Cole said that there are rumors circulating, and if they are true, the WWE legend should tear the house down.

This shows that even the Stamford-based Promotion hasn't clarified the current situation as they are hyping the rumors going around. Moreover, during the off-air promo, the 49-year-old WWE star stated that this might be his last match in front of the fans, which was seemingly a reference to his hometown Toronto crowd.

The interpretation of this can also be that maybe Edge could wrestle again in the company, but this might be his last match in his hometown.

Furthermore, the multi-time World Champion also stated that he will discuss his future with his family. This surely opens up the possibility of The Rated-R Superstar signing a short contract extension with WWE. All in all, as of now, the future of the WWE veteran is still up in the air. It remains to be seen if he will sign a new contract.

Edge confronted by The Imperium in off-air

During the off-air moments, the WWE Hall of Famer not only delivered an emotional promo but was also confronted by The Imperium. To save The Rated-R Superstar, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, and a returning Kevin Owens marched their way into the ring.

This resulted in a Six-Man tag team action where McIntyre, Zayn, and Owens picked up the victory. However, after this, all three of them celebrated with the WWE Hall of Famer and also lifted him up on their shoulders.

This wholesome moment was loved by the WWE Universe as the night had already been an emotional roller coaster for the fans as Edge wrestled in his hometown

