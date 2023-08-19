3-Time US Champion returns from injury after a month to defeat Imperium after SmackDown goes off the air

SmackDown this week revolved around the 25th anniversary of Edge, where he defeated Sheamus in the final match of his current WWE contract, and possibly his last WWE match ever. After the show went off the air, fans witnessed the in-ring return of a 3-time US Champion after a month.

We're talking about none other than one-half of the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions - Kevin Owens. The 3-Time US champion, former Intercontinental and Universal Champion has been out of action since July 25th, when he was written off RAW following an attack from The Judgment Day.

It was used to cover up a legitimate rib injury that he had suffered, and it was reported on Fightful Select that Kevin Owens was going to be making his return on SmackDown. In the post-episode dark match, he teamed up with Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre to defeat Imperium.

There was even a wholesome moment after the match where they celebrated with Edge, with three out of the four men in the ring being Canadian, and Drew McIntyre being the exception.

Edge ended the night by saying that hopefully the next time he's there, he will be holding the Stanley cup.

Meanwhile on the pre-SmackDown dark match, RAW Draft pick Odyssey Jones faced the rising Cameron Grimes.

