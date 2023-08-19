Injured WWE Superstar returning tonight on a major match for SmackDown audience - Reports

An injured WWE Superstar may be cleared to wrestle now and is set to participate in SmackDown this week. The star has not been part of the show for a few weeks now, but he appears to be back and competing in a Dark Match after the show. Kevin Owens, who had been ruled out of action, will team with Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre to face Imperium.

Kevin Owens was hurt quite a while back and had been working with a fractured rib, according to reports. The star was working so that he could finish off their storyline before being written off TV.

The star has been gone from TV since the July 25 episode. There was no update as to the condition of the star and how long he would be out, but he appears to be back now.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Kevin Owens is back in WWE tonight at SmackDown, teaming up with Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre to face Imperium in the post-show dark match.

The star has not been on a major Premium Live Event since May, and now it remains to be seen if he returns to WWE TV before Payback and what role he plays there.

Are you excited about this return? Sound off in the comments section below.

