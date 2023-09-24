15-time WWE champion will sign with Tony Khan's AEW following his recent WWE departure, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes Dolph Ziggler will join AEW following his WWE release.

Ziggler joined the Stamford-based company in 2004. During his 19-year run, The Showoff held several championships, including the World Heavyweight Title, the Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Title. However, the 43-year-old veteran recently got released from his contract.

The Showoff's brother, Ryan Nemeth, is an active competitor in AEW. Speaking on The Brand podcast, Bin Hamin disclosed that he believes the 15-time champion will reunite with his sibling in Tony Khan's promotion.

"[Who's gonna be the first talent to sign with another company and why?] I gotta believe probably I would go Dolph Ziggler because his brother Ryan Nemeth is there and there's easy money there and if you only have so many punches left on your bump card, you wanna use them wisely. And AEW could use that influx right now with Punk leaving, Jade Cargill leaving," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"You say what major star is gonna move the needle. Well, it might not be Ziggler but you're gonna go out there and get a match out of guys that they absolutely should be doing. And Ziggler doesn't take unnecessary chances. So, when you see a guy who's a veteran like that set the stage of going, 'This is how you get over and not take ridiculous chances,' it might set a standard there to stop doing stupid sh*t." [From 48:37 to 49:19]

One factor hurt Dolph Ziggler's WWE career, believes AEW star

Despite having a 19-year career in WWE, many believe Dolph Ziggler never reached his full potential. Speaking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the current AEW star addressed The Showoff's release, claiming that one factor hurt his career.

Hardy stated that Ziggler not being a "politicker" might have affected his run in the Stamford-baed company.

"He's [Dolph Ziggler] very much of the same mentality that I am and he's very easygoing. He just wants to be there. He just to do a good job, he wants to go out and wrestle, bust his as*. He's not problematic. He's not a politicker. He just goes to work and does his job. To his defense, to our defense, I mean that's not a bad thing. But it also can be something that holds you back in some capacity too if you're not constantly politicking and trying to get your sh*t in and trying to make sure you got your finger on the pulse of the promoter and what he's doing and where you're going. Sometimes you have to be super interactive to stay on top of your sh*t to make sure something happens like that."

Please credit The Brand and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.