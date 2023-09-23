Wrestling legend discusses the biggest factor that hurt Dolph Ziggler's career in WWE

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke about the release of WWE veteran Dolph Ziggler this past week.

WWE captured headlines this week after several stars were released just days after the TKO merger. Top stars such as Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Matt Riddle, Emma, Aliyah, Rick Boogs, Elias, Riddick Moss, Top Dolla, and others were let go from their contracts.

This week on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestling veteran mentioned that Ziggler was a stand-up guy who loved his job. However, Hardy felt that the 42-year-old star was not into politicking backstage, and that might have affected his career:

"He's very much of the same mentality that I am and he's very easygoing. He just wants to be there. He just to do a good job, he wants to go out and wrestle, bust his as*. He's not problematic. He's not a politicker. He just goes to work and does his job. To his defense, to our defense, I mean that's not a bad thing. But it also can be something that holds you back in some capacity too if you're not constantly politicking and trying to get your sh*t in and trying to make sure you got your finger on the pulse of the promoter and what he's doing and where you're going. Sometimes you have to be super interactive to stay on top of your sh*t to make sure something happens like that." [From 46:30 to 47:10]

You can watch the full video here:

John Cena also showed his appreciation for Dolph Ziggler

Soon after his release from the company, there was an outpouring of support for Dolph Ziggler from fans and wrestlers alike.

The 16-time World Champion John Cena also took to Twitter to show his admiration for Ziggler. He wrote that The Showoff was a true in-ring veteran competing in one thousand five hundred and fifty-four matches in WWE, third only to Kane and The Big Show.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see in which promotion Ziggler turns up after his 90-day non-compete clause comes to an end.

Where do you think Dolph Ziggler will go next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.