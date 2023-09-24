Former faction leader will be the first recently-released WWE Superstar Tony Khan signs to AEW, says wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Mustafa Ali will be the first recently released WWE Superstar to sign with AEW.

Ali spent nearly seven years in the Stamford-based company. During his stint, the 37-year-old played several characters, including the leader of Retribution on Monday Night RAW. However, he was recently released from his contract, among several other WWE talent.

Over the past few years, AEW signed several former WWE Superstars. Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Russo predicted that Ali would be the first to sign with Tony Khan's promotion from the superstars recently released from the Stamford-based company.

"I gotta tell you, bro, I believe Mustafa Ali is gonna be the first guy signed by AEW and Tony Khan. Because bro, for what Tony Khan is looking for, and for what he wants that company to be bro, he fits that mold perfectly in my opinion," he said. [49:57 - 5:20]

Bin Hamin believes Mustafa Ali will leave the business after his WWE release

Several years before joining the Stamford-based company, Mustafa Ali worked as a police officer in his hometown in Chicago. Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin now believes the 37-year-old will return to his old job following his release.

Speaking on The Brand, Bin Hamin claimed AEW would not give him a good offer.

"I think he's gonna be back on the south side of Chicago wearing, you know, a bulletproof vest and being a cop again. I do. I don't see that with a family. I think he's got three kids now. And to be on the road. I don't see Tony [Khan] signing him to a high-price deal," he said.

