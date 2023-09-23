Dominik Mysterio breaks silence on WWE releasing 37-year-old star before their scheduled title match at major event

The past few days in the world of WWE have been pretty unfortunate, as several superstars were released from the company. The first wrestler to announce his departure was Mustafa Ali.

This came as a shock as he was set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at the brand's No Mercy premium live event next Saturday. The Judgment Day recently commented on his scheduled opponent leaving WWE before their match.

Speaking with Baby Huey on the In The Kliq podcast, Dirty Dom mentioned it's an unfortunate situation. He doesn't know who his opponent at NXT No Mercy will be,

"Yeah, you know, it's a very unfortunate situation that very talented people have to go through situations like this. At the end of the day, it's out of our control. We just do whatever we can to put our best foot forward. But as far as No Mercy goes, I'm just gonna have to wait and see who my opponent will be," said Dominik. (1:02-1:24)

WWE will likely address the issue on the coming episode of RAW, where Dirty Dom will defend his NXT North American Title against Dragon Lee. It remains to be seen if this match will be pushed to No Mercy or if there's another opponent lined up for Dominik Mysterio.

Every WWE Superstar who got released in the past few days

Mustafa Ali was just the first of many WWE stars who are no longer with the company. Some of the biggest names to leave in the past few days include Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and Matt Riddle. Below is the complete list of superstars who were released on September 21st and beyond:

Mustafa Ali

Emma

Aliyah

Rick Boogs

Elias

Riddick Moss

Top Dolla

Shelton Benjamin

Dolph Ziggler

Mace

Mansoor

Quincy Elliott

Dana Brooke

Shanky

Bryson Montana

Yulisa Leon

Kevin Ventura-Cortes

Brooklyn Barlow

Alexis Gray

Commander Azeez (Dabba-Kato)

Daniel McArthur

Ikemen Jiro

Matt Riddle

