4 opponents for Dominik Mysterio at NXT No Mercy following Mustafa Ali's WWE release

Since beating Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship, Dominik Mysterio has had quite a reign as champion. While he has had help from Rhea Ripley in defending his crown, Dominik has been able to retain his title on every occasion he has defended it.

Just when fans thought The Judgment Day member's reign could be under threat when he faced Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy, Ali departed from WWE, leading to the match being scrapped. This now raises a question about whom Dominik will defend his title against.

In this article, we will look at four opponents for Dominik Mysterio at NXT No Mercy:

#4. Dominik Mysterio could face Tyler Bate

Among the many talents on NXT, Tyler Bate seems to be one of the most underrated. Since his reign as NXT UK Champion, Bate has failed to hold a title in WWE. Just this week the Englishman found himself on the losing side against Butch in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational.

However, at NXT No Mercy, WWE could finally give Bate a title shot against Dominik Mysterio. Given that the two stars have never clashed before, it would be great to see how a match between them would go. It would also give Bate the attention he needs to move ahead in his career.

#3. Trick Williams

After splitting with long-time partner Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams seems to be doing well for himself on NXT. In the last few weeks, Williams has beaten some big names on the brand. Considering he has yet to receive a title shot, this would be the perfect opportunity for WWE to book a match between Williams and Dominik Mysterio.

This match would also make sense because last week, Trick Williams and Dominik Mysterio had a confrontation. Backstage, Williams told Dominik he did a good job in taking out the positive energy from any room he entered, whereas The Judgment Day member offered him advice that didn't go well with Williams. Hence, WWE already has something to build a potential feud between the two.

#2. Wes Lee

On the September 12, 2023 edition of NXT, Wes Lee lost his match against Ilja Dragunov. This match held high stakes as the winner would challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. Given that Wes was defeated, a feud against Dominik Mysterio would be perfect.

It was against Wes that Dominik initially won the NXT North American Championship. However, since then, Lee hasn't got a one-on-one rematch against The Judgment Day member. Instead, he faced Dominik Mysterio and Mustafa Ali in a triple-threat match for the title. Hence considering the scenario, it wouldn't hurt to see a match between the two.

#1. Dragon Lee

Among all the feuds for Dominik, a match against Dragon Lee would make the most sense. While Dominik was scheduled to defend his NXT North American Title against Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy, before it, Dominik would be defending his belt against Dragon Lee on RAW.

Now that Mustafa Ali is no longer a part of WWE, regardless of the result on RAW, WWE could look to extend the length of the feud between Dragon Lee and Mysterio. This could lead to a good match between the two, and potentially a bigger rivalry.

