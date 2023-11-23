27-year-old major AEW star's recent actions might have cost him a multi-million dollar WWE deal, says Bin Hamin

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes WWE could deduct its offer to sign MJF or even never offer him a contract after crying following Full Gear.

Earlier this month, MJF was scheduled to defend his AEW World Championship against Jay White. However, he was brutally attacked after he and Samoa Joe defeated The Gunns in a ROH World Tag Team Title match on ZeroHour ahead of the main show.

The 27-year-old was seen crying and screaming as he was stretched out of the ring and into an ambulance. Meanwhile, he asked Adam Cole to promise he would not let White take his championship. Although he suffered a kayfabe knee injury, The Salt of the Earth returned to defeat White and retain his AEW World Title.

On his Monday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamin claimed MJF's segment on ZeroHour could make WWE decide not to offer him a multi-million dollar deal. The wrestling veteran also pointed out that the storyline made no sense.

"If this is the bidding war of 2024, he just took his stock price and cut it in half by trying to do a crying, emotional bit that was way overacted. This is a sport of testosterone and conflict. And when you are the champ, you cannot show that vulnerability and weakness of a little pu**y boy who f***ing got his toys taken away on the elementary school playground by a bully. That's what it came off as. Like, 'they threw quarters at my feet [crying sound]' like that type of sh*t, bro. The bidding war of 2024, WWE just went, 'Well, we can knock $2 million off of that f***ing price right there what we were gonna offer him,'" he said.

Bin Hamin added:

"In fact, if they wanted to really play the game, they wouldn't offer him nothing and he has to stay there now. And then you don't tell him why but he'll know that in his own mind, 'F**k, was it that promo where I was crying that cost me my spot?' It very well could be." [1:02:24 - 1:03:25]

Vince Russo believes MJF should not go to WWE

MJF's current AEW contract is set to expire in January 2024. He claimed he was open to leaving Tony Khan's promotion and joining WWE for a seven-figure deal.

Speaking on the Pounding The Meat podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo urged the AEW World Champion not to move to the Stamford-based company. He claimed MJF would not be happy there.

"Bro, he will no doubt get paid well, but he will not be allowed to do what he wants to do. He will be under control and I don't think a guy like that, bro, regardless of how much money they pay him, I don't think a guy like that is gonna be happy under control," he said.

