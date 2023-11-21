"He would have to be absolutely stupid"- MJF should not leave AEW for WWE, according to former Intercontinental Champion

AEW World Champion MJF's contract with the company is set to expire in January 2024, and The Devil is expected to join the Stamford-based promotion. However, a former WWE Intercontinental Champion has voted against the idea.

The star in question is none other than Ryback, who believes that Maxwell Jacob Friedman would be stupid if he decides to leave All Elite Wrestling and accept an offer from WWE, given their packed schedule for the talent.

Speaking on his Ryback TV YouTube channel, the former WWE star gave his thoughts on MJF joining the Stamford-based promotion:

"He [MJF] would have to be absolutely stupid to leave a place where he's treated well, works one day a week, and makes great money to go to a place where he won't be treated well, work four days a week, and make equal money."

The Big Guy further stated that Friedman's promos will get watered down in the WWE as compared to AEW:

"Right now in AEW, he has it made. What he's doing over there isn't gonna fly in WWE. Everything will have to go through a multiple-stage approval process. So the final version of the promo that you might get to go on the TV will be nothing like what you really want, It'll be watered down. It'll not be the MJF that you want and love over in AEW." [From 0:07 to 0:55]

Bill Apter gives his thoughts on AEW World Champion MJF possibly joining WWE

The speculation about Friedman joining WWE has been running wild ever since it was reported that Friedman's contract with All Elite Wrestling will be expiring in January 2024.

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes The Devil will have no problem adjusting to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking with Mac Davis and Teddy Long on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated that Friedman could get the same presentation as Jade Cargill if he leaves AEW for WWE:

"We talked on our last Time Machine about that if he goes to WWE, will he be the same? Other than the [bad] language that he won't be able to use, I think, yeah," Apter stated. "Keep this in mind now. Nobody knew what a big star Jade Cargill might be in WWE. That's a lot of pressure on her, but fans knew who she was, so WWE gets that slap in the face that people do watch AEW. The fans are going to know who MJF is just as well as they knew who Jade Cargill is. But other than the language barrier, I think he'll do great." [From 3:33 – 4:16]

Do you agree with Bill Apter? Let us know in the comments below.

