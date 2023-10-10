"I think he'll do great" – Hall of Famer on MJF in WWE (Exclusive)

It has been widely speculated that AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) could join WWE one day. Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes the 27-year-old will have no problems adjusting to the WWE system if he signs for the company.

Friedman's former co-worker Jade Cargill recently joined WWE after three years in AEW. Although the former TBS Champion is yet to make her WWE in-ring debut, she has already received superstar treatment in social media posts and video packages.

Apter, a member of several wrestling Hall of Fames, spoke to Mac Davis and Teddy Long on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine. The legendary reporter said Friedman can expect similar exposure to Cargill if he leaves AEW for WWE:

"We talked on our last Time Machine about that if he goes to WWE, will he be the same? Other than the [bad] language that he won't be able to use, I think, yeah," Apter stated. "Keep this in mind now. Nobody knew what a big star Jade Cargill might be in WWE. That's a lot of pressure on her, but fans knew who she was, so WWE gets that slap in the face that people do watch AEW. The fans are going to know who MJF is just as well as they knew who Jade Cargill is. But other than the language barrier, I think he'll do great." [3:33 – 4:16]

Teddy Long on whether WWE fans know who MJF is

Judging by the positive reactions to Jade Cargill's WWE deal, most fans were already aware of the 31-year-old before she signed for the company.

Similarly, former WWE on-screen authority figure and referee Teddy Long believes fans know all about MJF:

"You got social media, man. Everybody's all over social media. It's impossible if you're a wrestling fan not to know these people." [4:34 – 4:41]

MJF's AEW contract is due to expire in 2024. Over the last year, he has frequently teased that he could join WWE by referencing "the bidding war of 2024" in promos.

