MJF’s return date after AEW Full Gear injury revealed - Reports

It was previously reported that AEW World Champion MJF suffered an injury during the main event of the recently concluded Full Gear pay-per-view. A new report has indicated when he could return to the ring.

At Full Gear 2023, Maxwell Jacob Friedman competed in two matches. He defended his Ring of Honor World Tag Team Title alongside Samoa Joe in the Zero hour pre-show before putting his AEW World Championship against Jay White in the main event. He retained both his titles at the pay-per-view.

Before the main event, Bullet Club Gold assaulted The Salt of the Earth, injuring him in kayfabe. A recent report suggested that Friedman actually hurt his hip and shoulder during the main event. It was also reported that he may not miss any show due to injury.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said MJF would be available for upcoming shows only in a non-wrestling capacity. He added that the World Champion could return to the ring at Worlds End on December 30, 2023.

“He’s dealing with a lot of pain [but] he’ll be ready for the pay-per-view, the December show in Nassau Coliseum [Worlds End].” [H/T Wrestletalk]

MJF to find out his next challenger for the AEW World Title this week? Looking at the possibility

After a hard-fought victory against Switchblade Jay White at Full Gear, MJF continued his lengthy AEW World Championship reign. He is set to find out his next challenger in the coming weeks. Wardlow and Samoa Joe have been pursuing the coveted gold for a while. One of them could soon challenge The Salt of the Earth at Worlds End.

Swerve Strickland could also enter the picture with his amazing performance and victory over "Hangman" Adam Page at Full Gear. Only time will tell who gets a shot at the World Title next.

