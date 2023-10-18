Major AEW star will leave Tony Khan's promotion to return to WWE after several years of absence, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Chris Jericho will eventually return to WWE.

Jericho had several successful runs in the Stamford-based company. The 52-year-old won six World Titles and many other championships during his stints. However, he left WWE in 2018. About a year later, The Ocho joined AEW. He is currently one of the top stars of the Tony Khan-led promotion.

On Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno and Konnan discussed whether Jericho will ever return to the Stamford-based company. The two wrestling veterans agreed that he would eventually make a comeback.

"Oh, of course, he will [wrestle one more match in WWE]. Well, he's gonna go back to get inducted into the Hall of Fame," Disco said.

Konnan added:

"That's why it's so weird. Like, in football, you can count on your hands guys that didn't come back, like Barry Sanders. Okay, very few. In wrestling, everybody literally has come back."

Konnan believes CM Punk will return to WWE

In September, CM Punk was fired from AEW following his involvement in a backstage altercation at All In 2023. Since then, rumors have suggested he is interested in returning to the Stamford-based company.

Despite seemingly dropping several hints of Punk's return on their shows, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan decided to pass on signing him, per a recent report.

Nevertheless, Konnan disclosed that he believed The Best in the World would return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I sent out a message to him [CM Punk] through Rey Mysterio, and he never answered back. That itself told me that he probably didn't want to come down, and I am assuming now I haven't even tried because I have a feeling he is going to WWE, but I could be wrong," he said on Keepin' It 100.

