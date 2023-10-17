Attitude Era WWE veteran wants Chris Jericho to end his career

On the recent Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite, former WWE Champion Chris Jericho faced Powerhouse Hobbs, who recently joined the Don Callis Family, in a one-sided match. Hobbs dominated the contest and squashed the veteran, who failed to put up any defense against the 32-year-old.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Don Callis, who had a short run in WWE (WWF) during the Attitude Era, talked about his ongoing rivalry with Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. The 60-year-old said The Ocho has been dominated by him for the past few weeks and declared that he would not rest until Chris Jericho's professional wrestling career is over.

"I think that’s correct. I think that’s a good basic statement. I think that the larger statement is, Chris Jericho has not only been dominated by Hobbs, but if you’ve watched for last few weeks, he’s been dominated by me, much in the same way that Kenny Omega has been dominated by me." Don Callis said. (H/t: Fightful)

Don Callis continued:

“I’m very excited because I have a saying. We take, in the family, all that can be taken, and then we take a little more. So Jericho’s down, but until I see Jericho out of wrestling, it’s not over. We’re gonna keep laying it on and laying it on thick and laying it on hard until Jericho quits the business. That’s it. So I’m very excited as we approach the holiday season to dole out more pain, more disappointment for wrestlers and fans of AEW. That’s my Christmas gift to the world," (H/t: Fightful)

During the interview, Callis called himself the real god of professional wrestling and claimed that he was the reason for Kenny Omega's 12-week losing streak in All Elite Wrestling.

WWE Veteran Don Callis defends himself for being hateable

Don Callis is one of the most hated men in professional wrestling. The moment his entrance music hits, the arena resounds with boos.

During the same edition of Busted Open Radio, Callis defended himself for being hateable. The WWE veteran said he had always been like that and remembered his time in WWE, where he had to pretend to be someone he was not.

"I just am myself, and people say to me, 'Why are you like this?' This is how I've always been. I've had to hide in plain sight if you will in the past. Had to put on a happy face. Had to walk into that WWF locker room and shake hands with 65 morons every time I saw them, not just the first day and the last day of work," Don Callis said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

At AEW WrestleDream, Don Callis' family ( Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay) defeated Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi.