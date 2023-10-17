"I have a feeling he is going to WWE" - Veteran says he reached out to CM Punk after AEW firing

A former WCW veteran seems to have an update on CM Punk possibly heading for a WWE return after getting terminated from AEW with cause by Tony Khan recently.

Former WWE and AEW world champion CM Punk is still a topic of discussion among the Internet Wrestling Community, even after weeks of his firing from Tony Khan's promotion. The Second City Saint is rumored to return to WWE after nearly 10 years. Many are speculating that Punk could return at the Survivor Series PLE in Chicago.

Furthermore, the wrestling industry seems divided over the possibility of Punk returning to the WWE after all the past controversies. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Konnan says he recently reached out to Punk through their mutual friend, Rey Mysterio.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan revealed the following while assuming that the Second City Saint could be going to WWE:

"I sent out a message to him [CM Punk] through Rey Mysterio and he never answered back, that itself told me that he probably didn't want to come down and I am assuming now I haven't even tried because I have a feeling he is going to WWE but I could be wrong." [5:55 - 6:10]

Konnan thinks Triple H would bring CM Punk back

Recently, on his podcast, Konnan elaborated on the reasons why Triple H would want to bring Punk back to WWE and why it would work this time. Here is what Konnan said:

“He’s been proven to be a merchandise seller. Just for the fact of getting one on AEW, just for the fact of CM Punk coming back home, I’m sure that Hunter’s gonna tell him, ‘Look, that sh*t you pulled in AEW, that ain’t working here. You know that. You can’t go into business for yourself. You work this many times a year,’ probably give him a really light Goldberg schedule.” (H/T 411mania)

Henceforth, only time will tell whether fans will get to witness the Best in the World returning to WWE after so many years and whether Triple H will be able to bury the hatchet with him.