CM Punk spoke with several WWE Superstars backstage and "probably apologized" ahead of his return at Survivor Series, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan claimed CM Punk spoke to several WWE Superstars backstage ahead of his return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Punk was initially released by the Stamford-based company in 2014. Although The Best in the World retired from professional wrestling, he returned in 2021 to join AEW. However, he was fired from Tony Khan's promotion earlier this year. Last Saturday, the 45-year-old made a shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames.

On Keepin' It 100, Konnan claimed that Punk spoke with some superstars backstage ahead of his Survivor Series return.

"I know for a fact that before the show he went in different rooms and talked to different wrestlers. I think he wanted to make sure everything was smooth and everybody was cool with him and probably apologize to some people or whatever he did, you know," he said. [2:53 - 3:11]

CM Punk having a shoot fight with 37-year-old major RAW Superstar after a recent confrontation should happen, suggests veteran. Check out the details here.

Should CM Punk go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

Since CM Punk's return last Saturday, many fans have expressed their desire to see him square off against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two superstars faced each other in a single one-on-one match in 2014. It ended in The Tribal Chief's victory.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, wrestling veteran Sylvain Grenier explained why Punk should not face the leader of The Bloodline.

"I don't even see him with Roman. It will look bad. Roman is a workhorse and he's been away from the ring for too long," he said.

Roman Reigns and another major superstar taking time off after CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames is possible, says veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes