Roman Reigns and another major WWE Superstar taking time off after CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames is possible, says veteran

A wrestling veteran believes Roman Reigns and LA Knight could benefit from CM Punk's return to WWE.

The veteran in question is Sylvain Grenier. Last Saturday, The Best in the World made a surprising return to the Stamford-based company after the end of the Survivor Series: WarGames main event match. On Monday, Punk appeared on WWE RAW to state that he has returned "home."

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Grenier claimed Punk's return could allow superstars like Roman Reigns and LA Knight to take time off without the company getting affected.

"The good thing about CM Punk coming back, a guy like Roman can take time off and a guy like LA [Knight] can take time off and you have enough superstars to... Yeah, I think," he said. [From 49:00 to 49:13]

Sylvain Grenier is worried CM Punk's return could affect LA Knight's WWE push

Over the past year, LA Knight's popularity has rapidly grown among the fans. Hence, he received a significant push, which saw him challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Despite his defeat following an interference from Jimmy Uso, The Megastar is still one of the top names on SmackDown.

During the same episode of Cafe de Rene, Sylvain Grenier expressed his concern regarding the effect of CM Punk's return on Knight's status in the Stamford-based company.

"He's gonna be a babyface. CM Punk is a babyface. Now, the spot I'm worried about is LA Knight. [That's] because CM Punk is a Stone Cold kind of little like really working heel but receiving babyface love. And I think LA Knight, and I'm worried about the concentration. I'm worried about LA Knight not being at that level yet. But maybe I'm wrong," he said.

