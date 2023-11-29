CM Punk's return to WWE after 9 years of absence hurting major SmackDown Superstar's push is possible, claims veteran

Former Tag Team Champion Sylvain Grenier believes CM Punk's return could hurt LA Knight's push in WWE.

After making his main roster debut last year, Knight became one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company. He is currently a top name on SmackDown. Meanwhile, CM Punk returned to WWE last Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames. Since his comeback, some fans have been speculating about whether The Second City Saint would go after Roman Reigns' spot.

On an episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast, Grenier answered a fan's question about Punk possibly taking Reigns' spot. The wrestling veteran pointed out that he was more worried about LA Knight.

"He's gonna be a babyface. CM Punk is a babyface. Now, the spot I'm worried about is LA Knight. [That's] because CM Punk is a Stone Cold kind of little like really working heel but receiving babyface love. And I think LA Knight, and I'm worried about the concentration. I'm worried about LA Knight not being at that level yet. But maybe I'm wrong." [45:39 - 46:18]

LA Knight challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

A few weeks ago, LA Knight started a feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Earlier this month, The Megastar challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. However, he failed to end Reigns' historic title run after interference from Jimmy Uso.

Despite his defeat at Crown Jewel, Knight claimed on SmackDown that he was not done with The Bloodline. He also made it clear that he wanted The Tribal Chief's championship. Last Friday, he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on the blue show. However, The Megastar was absent from Survivor Series: WarGames.

