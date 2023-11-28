CM Punk having a shoot fight with 37-year-old major WWE RAW Superstar after recent confrontation should happen, suggests veteran

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree believes CM Punk and Seth Rollins should square off in a shoot-fight-style match.

After nearly nine years of absence, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based company last Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames following the men's WarGames match. The World Heavyweight Champion was not pleased with Punk's return. The 37-year-old was seen losing his temper and swearing at Punk as Michael Cole and Corey Graves held him back after the show went off air.

While addressing Punk's return on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree suggested that the 45-year-old returning superstar and Rollins have a shoot-fight-style match instead of a regular match after what happened at Survivor Series: WarGames. The wrestling veteran claimed it would be more believable.

"If they have a match, it can't be a regular wrestling match. It has to be a type shoot-style fight. You know, if you really wanna believe, right?" Dupree said. [9:02 - 9:10]

Vince Russo criticized WWE for Seth Rollins' reaction to CM Punk's return

During the same episode of Cafe de Rene, Rene Dupree claimed that Seth Rollins' swearing at CM Punk added "realism" to the unaired incident.

However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo had another opinion. The wrestling veteran slammed the company's Creative, led by Triple H, for Rollins' reaction, claiming that "no professional would act that way."

"As much as I APPLAUD @WWE and @TripleH for Bringing back @CMPunk , again---the Creative is just questionable. Having @WWERollins throw a HISSY FIT when he sees Punk is just PLAIN STUPID. Why? Because even if Rollins didn't know Punk was going to show up (which of course he did)---no PROFESSIONAL would ever act that way---only a WRESTLER would. Just stupid, Wrasslin' booking once again. The Wrestling Creative in General just needs to GROW THE !@#$%^& UP!!!" Russo tweeted.

