"No PROFESSIONAL would ever act that way" - WWE veteran slams Triple H after CM Punk's return for one reason

The wrestling world is still reeling from CM Punk's return to WWE. However, industry veteran Vince Russo recently slammed Triple H for his booking of The Second City Saint's return segment.

Punk was released from the Stamford-based company in 2014. Last night, The Best in the World made a surprise comeback in his hometown of Chicago at Survivor Series: WarGames. After the show went off the air, Seth Rollins was seen angry and swearing at the returning Punk. Reports later suggested that The Visionary's reaction is part of a developing storyline.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo took to Twitter earlier today to criticize Triple H and the creative team for Rollins' reaction to Punk's return.

"As much as I APPLAUD @WWE and @TripleH for Bringing back @CMPunk , again---the Creative is just questionable. Having @WWERollins throw a HISSY FIT when he sees Punk is just PLAIN STUPID. Why? Because even if Rollins didn't know Punk was going to show up (which of course he did)---no PROFESSIONAL would ever act that way---only a WRESTLER would. Just stupid, Wrasslin' booking once again. The Wrestling Creative in General just needs to GROW THE !@#$%^& UP!!!" Russo wrote.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins previously dubbed CM Punk a "cancer"

Before CM Punk returned at Survivor Series: WarGames, Seth Rollins urged him to stay away from the Stamford-based company. The current World Heavyweight Champion even dubbed Punk a cancer.

Rollins disclosed in an interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. that he disliked The Best in the World.

"Philly Phil, stay away. Stay away, you cancer, get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil, he's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, 'did he say that?' Yeah, he's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye. See you later," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

