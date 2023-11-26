3 reasons why CM Punk needs to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk orchestrated a sensational return during the climax of WWE Survivor Series 2023. Fans across the internet continue to buzz with excitement as his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion, after almost a decade, caught everyone by surprise.

However, as now CM Punk is officially back in the company, let's discuss three reasons why the Best in the World needs to challenge Seth Rollins next for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#3. Seth Rollins off-air angry reaction after CM Punk's return

One compelling reason for Punk to challenge The Visionary next for the World Heavyweight Championship is evident from Rollins's off-air reaction captured in fan-recorded clips circulating across the internet.

The Visionary appeared visibly angered by Punk's return, even expressing it through abusive hand signs. These video clips have heightened anticipation among fans for a potential showdown between the two.

It's highly likely that even if Rollins's reaction was genuine, the company might use this as a seed to plant for an upcoming showdown between Rollins and Punk for the World title.

#2. Both Punk and Rollins have had bad history

In 2019, Seth Rollins publicly called out CM Punk for a fight despite Punk's absence from the wrestling scene. This marked the beginning of a contentious history between the two. During a January 2023 interview, the current World Heavyweight Champion referred to CM Punk as a 'cancer.'

Now, with Punk's unexpected return at WWE Survivor Series 2023, the story between them has taken a new turn.

As Rollins currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship, Punk has the opportunity to directly confront and respond to Rollins' past comments about him, potentially setting the stage for a title bout between the two rivals.

#1. To make Punk World Champion upon his comeback

One of the paramount reasons for CM Punk to challenge Seth Rollins is to vie for the World Heavyweight Championship upon his return. The anticipation and excitement surrounding Punk's comeback are already palpable among the audience, and making him the World Champion would undoubtedly amplify his presence in the company.

Moreover, with Seth Rollins currently nursing a back injury, relinquishing the World Title to Punk appears to be a fitting option for Rollins to take a hiatus. Additionally, considering Roman Reigns' remarkable championship reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, it seems highly improbable that Punk would dethrone him.

Thus, within the current wrestling landscape, a feud between Rollins and Punk emerges as the most compelling direction to propel Punk into the World Championship spotlight.

