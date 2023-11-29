Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns versus CM Punk must not happen for one sole reason, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Sylvain Grenier believes CM Punk should not face Roman Reigns after his return to WWE.

The Best in the World and The Tribal Chief shared the ring several times during Punk's first WWE stint. They had a single one-on-one match on Monday Night RAW in January 2014, which saw Reigns emerge victorious. Following his recent return at Survivor Series: WarGames, several fans expressed their desire to see Punk square off against the leader of The Bloodline again.

During a recent appearance on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Grenier disclosed that he does not want to see Punk square off against Reigns. The former World Tag Team Champion claimed the match would "look bad."

"I don't even see him with Roman. It will look bad. Roman is a workhorse and he's been away from the ring for too long," he said. [From 48:44 - 48:52]

Sylvain Grenier was part of the Stamford-based company from 2002 to 2007, during which he won the tag team championship four times.

Did CM Punk sign a part-time deal with WWE?

Over the past few years, several superstars have been working part-time in the Stamford-based company, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Sylvain Grenier suggested Punk also probably signed a part-time deal.

"I think the first match of Punk should be at Rumble and the one after should be at 'Mania. That's it. He probably signed a 12 to 18 dates a year. Something like Brock. It works. It works with Roman, it works with Brock, it used to work with Hogan [...] The good thing with Punk, I prefer to keep him for those special matches. Hopefully, he can deliver. And the rest just talk, create sh*t." he said.

