CM Punk probably signed a Roman Reigns-like deal with WWE before returning for the first time in 9 years, believes veteran

Former World Tag Team Champion Sylvain Grenier believes CM Punk will probably be a part-time WWE Superstar.

After nearly a decade of absence, Punk returned to the Stamford-based company last Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames. Last night, he appeared on Monday Night RAW.

Several top superstars have worked part-time over the past few years, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Grenier speculated that Punk had probably signed a similar deal. He suggested that The Best in the World have his first match at Royal Rumble before fighting his second at WrestleMania 40.

"I think the first match of Punk should be at Rumble and the one after should be at 'Mania. That's it. He probably signed a 12 to 18 dates a year. Something like Brock. It works. It works with Roman, it works with Brock, it used to work with Hogan," he said. [33:59 - 34:23]

The former Tag Team Champion added:

"The good thing with Punk, I prefer to keep him for those special matches. Hopefully, he can deliver. And the rest just talk, create sh*t." [34:48 - 34:56]

CM Punk having a shoot fight with 37-year-old major WWE RAW Superstar after recent confrontation should happen, suggests veteran. Check out the details here.

Tony Khan refused to comment on CM Punk's WWE return

Following his release from the Stamford-based company in 2014, CM Punk retired from professional wrestling. However, he returned in 2021 to join AEW. His stint in Tony Khan's promotion lasted nearly two years before AEW let him go earlier this year following his involvement in a backstage altercation.

In a recent interview with BBC West Midlands, Khan was asked about Punk's return to WWE. However, the AEW co-owner refused to comment.

"Can't talk about that, nor do I think it's the time or the place. But I appreciate you asking, and I'm very excited about AEW All In Wembley Stadium. Not to dodge or duck your question, it's just not something I can legally talk about," he said. (H/T WrestlingInc.)

"Let's fight it out like men" - When Seth Rollins explained his legit heat with CM Punk. Check out the details here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.