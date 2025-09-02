AEW star MJF sends a message to Cody Rhodes amid his WWE hiatus

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 02, 2025 01:10 GMT
MJF (left) / Cody Rhodes (right) [Image Credits: MJF
MJF (left) / Cody Rhodes (right) [Image Credits: MJF's X profile, WWE's website (wwe.com)]

Former AEW champion MJF has sent a message to Cody Rhodes, thanking the latter for including him on a major independent show many years ago. The American Nightmare has been missing from WWE programming for a couple of weeks now.

Ad

The Wolf of Wrestling dug deep into his bag of tricks to try and reclaim the AEW World Championship from Adam Page at last month's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Unfortunately, he was unsuccessful in his efforts, although he has since vowed to bounce back and eventually recapture his Triple B from The Cowboy, since he still holds his All In: Texas Casino Gauntlet contract.

Friedman has emerged as one of the Tony Khan-led company's most reliable performers since its inception. The Salt of the Earth was not only featured on the promotion's first-ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019, but he was also on the card for All In 2018, the iconic independent show organized by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks in association with ROH and NJPW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

MJF recently took to X/Twitter to share a screenshot of a text message he had sent to Cody, seemingly requesting a chance to appear at All In, and thanked the latter for including him on the show.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

"Thanks Rollercodester," wrote Friedman.

Check out MJF's tweet below:

Ad

Friedman competed in the opening bout on the main card of All In 2018, where he was defeated by Matt Cross. He then proceeded to sign with AEW in January 2019. Despite initially serving as an ally to Rhodes, MJF eventually turned on Cody and later picked up a huge victory against him at Revolution 2020.

The Undisputed WWE Champion has not been seen on television since he was brutally ambushed by Drew McIntyre on SmackDown several weeks ago.

Ad

MJF dissed AEW World Champion Hangman Page by claiming someone else does his move better

Despite stacking every potential advantage in his favor, MJF failed to dethrone Adam Page as the AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door 2025. The Hangman retained his strap after laying out Friedman with a Deadeye and then a decisive Buckshot Lariat.

Lately, YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar Logan Paul has been seen performing the rope-assisted lariat Page uses as his finishing move. The Maverick pulled out the maneuver recently against John Cena at Clash in Paris. While fans were debating how Logan's Buckshot holds up against The Cowboy's, MJF took to X/Twitter to share his view that Paul's lariat was better than Page's.

Ad
"Wayyyyyyyyy better than the crooked cowboys."

It remains to be seen what lies next for Friedman, and whether he will go after Mark Briscoe this Wednesday on Dynamite for the latter's role in his Forbidden Door loss.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications