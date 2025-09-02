AEW star MJF sends a message to Cody Rhodes amid his WWE hiatus

Former AEW champion MJF has sent a message to Cody Rhodes, thanking the latter for including him on a major independent show many years ago. The American Nightmare has been missing from WWE programming for a couple of weeks now.The Wolf of Wrestling dug deep into his bag of tricks to try and reclaim the AEW World Championship from Adam Page at last month's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Unfortunately, he was unsuccessful in his efforts, although he has since vowed to bounce back and eventually recapture his Triple B from The Cowboy, since he still holds his All In: Texas Casino Gauntlet contract.Friedman has emerged as one of the Tony Khan-led company's most reliable performers since its inception. The Salt of the Earth was not only featured on the promotion's first-ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019, but he was also on the card for All In 2018, the iconic independent show organized by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks in association with ROH and NJPW.MJF recently took to X/Twitter to share a screenshot of a text message he had sent to Cody, seemingly requesting a chance to appear at All In, and thanked the latter for including him on the show.&quot;Thanks Rollercodester,&quot; wrote Friedman.Check out MJF's tweet below:Friedman competed in the opening bout on the main card of All In 2018, where he was defeated by Matt Cross. He then proceeded to sign with AEW in January 2019. Despite initially serving as an ally to Rhodes, MJF eventually turned on Cody and later picked up a huge victory against him at Revolution 2020.The Undisputed WWE Champion has not been seen on television since he was brutally ambushed by Drew McIntyre on SmackDown several weeks ago.MJF dissed AEW World Champion Hangman Page by claiming someone else does his move betterDespite stacking every potential advantage in his favor, MJF failed to dethrone Adam Page as the AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door 2025. The Hangman retained his strap after laying out Friedman with a Deadeye and then a decisive Buckshot Lariat.Lately, YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar Logan Paul has been seen performing the rope-assisted lariat Page uses as his finishing move. The Maverick pulled out the maneuver recently against John Cena at Clash in Paris. While fans were debating how Logan's Buckshot holds up against The Cowboy's, MJF took to X/Twitter to share his view that Paul's lariat was better than Page's.&quot;Wayyyyyyyyy better than the crooked cowboys.&quot;Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINKWayyyyyyyyy better than the crooked cowboys.It remains to be seen what lies next for Friedman, and whether he will go after Mark Briscoe this Wednesday on Dynamite for the latter's role in his Forbidden Door loss.