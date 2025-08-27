Cody Rhodes' Whereabouts Revealed Amid WWE Hiatus; Set to Miss Clash in Paris

Cody Rhodes hasn't been seen on WWE TV for more than a week, and he hasn't made the trip over to the United Kingdom to be part of the European Tour. Rhodes is expected to miss Clash in Paris since it seems that the World Champion is in Sydney, Australia.According to The Daily Mail in the UK, Rhodes was recently spotted in Australia heading to the set of Street Fighter, which will seemingly keep him away from WWE for the time being.Rhodes looked in peak fitness despite WWE noting that he was taking time away because of the attack he was subjected to at the hands of Drew McIntyre, giving the two stars a story to step into when he makes his comeback.WWE tried to provide an update on Cody Rhodes on SmackDownCody Rhodes was hit with a Claymore through the announce table a few weeks ago, which has led to him being written off TV. Interestingly, last week on SmackDown, the commentary team noted that they wanted to provide an update, but there wasn't one.It's unclear how long Rhodes will be away from WWE filming Street Fighter, but he will miss Clash in Paris. He isn't the only star who will be needed for the filming of this movie, since it was announced ahead of SummerSlam that Roman Reigns had been cast as Akuma.Wrestling Pics &amp; Clips @WrestleClipsLINKDREW MCINTYRE SAYS THE MEDICAL UPDATE ON CODY RHODES IS THAT HE IS A LITTLE B*TCHLMAOOOOOO#SmackdownThe report noted that Reigns was expected to miss some time from WWE in early September so that he could head off and film his parts in the same way that Rhodes is missing TV at the moment.It's a surprise that WWE wrote Rhodes off TV so quickly after winning back his World Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam, but it appears that Clash in Paris was the best event for him to be AWOL.