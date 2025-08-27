  • home icon
Cody Rhodes' Whereabouts Revealed Amid WWE Hiatus; Set to Miss Clash in Paris

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 27, 2025 18:44 GMT
Cody Rhodes has been written off TV (image via WWE)
Cody Rhodes has been written off TV (image via WWE)

Cody Rhodes hasn't been seen on WWE TV for more than a week, and he hasn't made the trip over to the United Kingdom to be part of the European Tour. Rhodes is expected to miss Clash in Paris since it seems that the World Champion is in Sydney, Australia.

According to The Daily Mail in the UK, Rhodes was recently spotted in Australia heading to the set of Street Fighter, which will seemingly keep him away from WWE for the time being.

Rhodes looked in peak fitness despite WWE noting that he was taking time away because of the attack he was subjected to at the hands of Drew McIntyre, giving the two stars a story to step into when he makes his comeback.

WWE tried to provide an update on Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes was hit with a Claymore through the announce table a few weeks ago, which has led to him being written off TV. Interestingly, last week on SmackDown, the commentary team noted that they wanted to provide an update, but there wasn't one.

It's unclear how long Rhodes will be away from WWE filming Street Fighter, but he will miss Clash in Paris. He isn't the only star who will be needed for the filming of this movie, since it was announced ahead of SummerSlam that Roman Reigns had been cast as Akuma.

The report noted that Reigns was expected to miss some time from WWE in early September so that he could head off and film his parts in the same way that Rhodes is missing TV at the moment.

It's a surprise that WWE wrote Rhodes off TV so quickly after winning back his World Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam, but it appears that Clash in Paris was the best event for him to be AWOL.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
