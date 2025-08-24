Chaotic end to AEW World Championship Match; Top Stars badly busted open

The AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door 2025 witnessed a chaotic end after a lot of shenanigans. Both competitors got busted open during the brutal encounter as well.Maxwell Jacob Friedman challenged Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door 2025. A week ago, Max agreed to execute his Casino Gauntlet contract for the World Title to make the match official, but he changed the game on the latest episode of Dynamite. The Devil rage-baited Hangman into accepting a few stipulations by threatening to set Mark Briscoe on fire.MJF forced Hangman Page to add the stipulation that he would lose his World Title in case of a countout or a disqualification. In their match at Forbidden Door, The Salt of the Earth tried all the dirty tactics during the bout. He also attempted to win via countout, as he would become the World Champion according to the stipulation.Nevertheless, Hangman Page had an answer to every trick pulled by Max. After a lot of chaos and near falls, Hangman managed to retain the AEW World Championship by putting MJF down for good. Friedman was bleeding badly in the ring while the champion was standing tall with a lot of blood on his face as well.MJF could still challenge for the AEW World ChampionshipWhile MJF failed to capture the AEW World Title from Hangman Page at Forbidden Door, he still has the ace of spades that could help him get the title. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, The Devil threatened to set Mark Briscoe on fire while forcing Hangman Page to accept the stipulation that he would not lose his Casino Gauntlet contract even if he failed to beat Hangman.Although MJF announced a week ago that he would be executing his contract for the World Title, he took it back last Wednesday. Hence, The Salt of the Earth still has the Casino Gauntlet contract that he could cash in for the World Title.Fans will have to wait and see whether MJF will be able to become the World Champion again.