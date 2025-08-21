  • home icon
  • MJF doubles down after threatening to set major AEW name on fire

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 21, 2025 10:20 GMT
Maxwell Jacob Friedman (Image source: MJF on X)

Former AEW World Champion MJF threatened to set an AEW star on fire on live TV and then sent a message to fans. Max made a threat to get his wishes fulfilled on Dynamite successfully.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman issued a statement after threatening to set AEW star Mark Briscoe on fire. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, MJF kidnapped Briscoe with the help of Ricochet and Gates of Agony. He did all this to rage bait the World Champion, Hangman Adam Page. He announced last week that he would be executing his world title contract at Forbidden Door 2025.

The Devil threatened to set Mark on fire while the World Champion, Hangman Page, was in the ring on Dynamite. MJF put some conditions ahead of his world title match against Hangman, asking that he would not lose his contract even if he failed to capture the world title. Maxwell also set the condition that Hangman would lose his title in case of a count-out or disqualification.

Hangman Page had to accept all the conditions in order to save Mark Briscoe from being set on fire. Following his segment on Dynamite, MJF took to X (fka Twitter) to mock Hangman, asking if he got him rage-baited.

"Oh, I’m sorry? Did your hero get rage baited?????" MJF wrote.
MJF recently made a huge prediction about his AEW future

Ahead of his AEW World Title match against Hangman Page at Forbidden Door 2025, MJF successfully retained the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Title recently. Through a post on X, The Salt of the Earth predicted that he would be a two-time World Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

"I’m on a godly run right now. I feel bad for all my opps. I’m the most complete pro wrestler in the world. I evoke more emotion then all your fav's combined. I’m the greatest wrestler on God's green Earth. Mexico, here I come. Then, London is calling. 2x World Champ," Max declared.
It will be interesting to see who walks out of Forbidden Door 2025 as the World Champion.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
