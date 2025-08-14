A two-time AEW champion has made a huge claim ahead of his world title match outside the Jacksonville-based promotion. At this week's CMLL Viernes Espectacular, MJF will defend his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship against Zandokan Jr. The marquee championship match comes just 10 days before Forbidden Door, where The Salt of the Earth will challenge AEW World Champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page for the promotion's biggest prize. This contest was made official after the former AEW World and International Champion announced on Wednesday that he would cash in his title shot in London.A few hours ago, The Wolf of Wrestling displayed confidence when he took to X to address his upcoming matches. He also declared himself the greatest wrestler on Earth.&quot;I’m on a godly run right now. I feel bad for all my opps. I’m the most complete pro wrestler in the world. I evoke more emotion than all your favs combined. I’m the greatest wrestler on God's green Earth. Mexico, here I come. Then, London is calling. 2x World Champ,&quot; MJF wrote.MJF and &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page involved in a backstage brawl on AEW DynamiteLast night's Dynamite kicked off with an intense confrontation between MJF and Adam Page. After an intense back-and-forth promo battle, an irate Friedman announced that he would cash in his Casino Gauntlet Match contract at Forbidden Door 2025. At the end of the show, The Wolf of Wrestling attacked Page backstage.Shortly after the beatdown, The Salt of the Earth took to X to send a bold message, alluding to things just getting started between him and The Anxious Millennial Cowboy.&quot;You ain’t seen nothing yet,&quot; MJF wrote.Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINKYou ain’t seen nothing yet.Tensions are at an all-time high between Page and MJF after the assault. It will be interesting to see who walks away with the Jacksonville-based promotion's top prize at the end of Forbidden Door.