  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • "I'm the Greatest Wrestler" - 2-Time AEW Champion Makes a Bold Claim Ahead of World Title Match

"I'm the Greatest Wrestler" - 2-Time AEW Champion Makes a Bold Claim Ahead of World Title Match

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 14, 2025 16:50 GMT
The star was present last night at Dynamite [Image from AEW
The star was present last night on Dynamite [Image from AEW's YouTube channel]

A two-time AEW champion has made a huge claim ahead of his world title match outside the Jacksonville-based promotion. At this week's CMLL Viernes Espectacular, MJF will defend his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship against Zandokan Jr.

Ad

The marquee championship match comes just 10 days before Forbidden Door, where The Salt of the Earth will challenge AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page for the promotion's biggest prize. This contest was made official after the former AEW World and International Champion announced on Wednesday that he would cash in his title shot in London.

A few hours ago, The Wolf of Wrestling displayed confidence when he took to X to address his upcoming matches. He also declared himself the greatest wrestler on Earth.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I’m on a godly run right now. I feel bad for all my opps. I’m the most complete pro wrestler in the world. I evoke more emotion than all your favs combined. I’m the greatest wrestler on God's green Earth. Mexico, here I come. Then, London is calling. 2x World Champ," MJF wrote.
Ad

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Ad

MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page involved in a backstage brawl on AEW Dynamite

Last night's Dynamite kicked off with an intense confrontation between MJF and Adam Page. After an intense back-and-forth promo battle, an irate Friedman announced that he would cash in his Casino Gauntlet Match contract at Forbidden Door 2025. At the end of the show, The Wolf of Wrestling attacked Page backstage.

Ad

Shortly after the beatdown, The Salt of the Earth took to X to send a bold message, alluding to things just getting started between him and The Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

"You ain’t seen nothing yet," MJF wrote.

Tensions are at an all-time high between Page and MJF after the assault. It will be interesting to see who walks away with the Jacksonville-based promotion's top prize at the end of Forbidden Door.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications