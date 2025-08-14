MJF takes a massive decision about his future on AEW Dynamite; immediately regrets it

MJF just made an impulsive decision regarding his future in AEW, something he immediately regretted. This went against the plans he had for himself, as he ended up being goaded into something else.Friedman currently holds a contract for a world title shot that he can execute at any moment. However, he has been baiting 'Hangman' Adam Page into giving him a title shot without him using the contract he's been holding onto. He has gone as far as beating Mark Briscoe and trying to get into Hangman's head. However, the AEW World Championship has seen through his plan and has not fallen for the bait. Moments ago, to start Dynamite, the two had a face-to-face encounter in the ring. Hangman called his bluff right away, giving reasons why he would not give in to anything MJF throws at him, whether this was his past sins or recent happenings.The Cowboy knew what MJF was trying to do and how he was baiting Page into giving him a title shot for free. This meant that the contract Maxwell held would serve as his insurance policy and a way to ensure he did not walk out empty-handed at Forbidden Door.'Hangman' Adam Page completely flipped the script and did his best to rage-bait MJF into using his contract. Out of anger, Maxwell eventually gave in and agreed to use the contract for a match at Forbidden Door. Regret was immediately etched on his face as he realized his weakness had been exploited, and Maxwell was the one who had become impulsive.The two are now set to clash in less than two weeks, but this time the AEW World Championship will be on the line. MJF no longer has his trump card, so he'll need to make the most of this title shot. Nevertheless, seeing as Hangman beat him at Revolution this year, that scene may be playing at the back of his mind.