MJF sends a bold message after getting involved in a backstage brawl with current AEW Champion

On this week's AEW Dynamite, "Hangman" Adam Page tricked MJF into cashing in his Casino Gauntlet championship match contract. By the time The Salt of the Earth realised what had happened, it was too late. Tony Khan has made Hangman vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door 2025 official.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was evidently furious for walking right into The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's trap. After Dynamite's conclusion, the former brutally attacked the world champion backstage. Furthermore, he promised Hangman that he was about to break him

Soon after, MJF released a terrifying statement on X. The former Hurt Syndicate member guaranteed fans that what they saw last night was just the start, and he has more sinister things planned.

"You ain’t seen nothing yet." wrote MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF You ain’t seen nothing yet.

If Friedman defeats Hangman at Forbidden Door, he will become a two-time AEW World Champion. It is unlikely that the latter's title reign will end this early. However, professional wrestling is quite unpredictable. Only time will tell what the future holds for them.

AEW Forbidden Door 2025 match card so far

Both MJF and Athena are cashing in their Casino Gauntlet championship match contracts at Forbidden Door 2025. Hopefully, at least one of them will be successful in their endeavour.

Here is Forbidden Door's entire matchcard:

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena - Women's World Championship match

Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley), The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), and Gabe Kidd - Lights Out Steel Cage match

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. The Matriarchy - Tag team match

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. FTR or Brodido - World Tag Team Championship

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi - TNT Championship match

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. TBD - IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match

"Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. MJF - World Championship match

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor (AEW) vs. Peresphone (CMLL) vs. TBD (Stardom) - TBS Championship Four-way match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland - Unified Championship match

Forbidden Door will take place at The O2 Arena in London, England, on Sunday, August 24.

