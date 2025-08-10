Former WWE champion makes it clear that she’s not Mercedes Mone’s friend

A former WWE champion was recently seen at an event with Mercedes Mone outside All Elite Wrestling. However, the star has outright said that Mone and she are not friends.Former NXT Women's Champion Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in the WWE, recently hosted an all-women's wrestling showcase called &quot;Who Runs The World&quot; for MPX wrestling. In one particular segment on the show, The Fallen Goddess was seen dancing with Mercedes Mone, who was also in attendance. Moreover, the two stars had earlier made a TikTok together after getting the better of their Forbidden Door opponents on the latest edition of Dynamite.Later, a fan shared a clip of them dancing on X/Twitter and called the two stars besties. However, The Fallen Goddess quickly shut down the fan's claim and made it clear that they were not.&quot;We aren't!!!&quot; Athena wrote.Athena brutally trolled former WWE star ahead of Forbidden Door 2025At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, Athena will challenge former WWE NXT star Toni Storm for her AEW Women's World Championship. Athena will be cashing in her contract that she earned at All In: Texas by winning the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match.Ahead of the PPV, the two women have had multiple run-ins over the last two weeks. However, the reigning ROH Women's World Champion got the upper hand on Storm at the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, where she blindsided Storm and took her out. Following the attack, exclusive backstage footage was released, which showed the Fallen Goddess mocking the &quot;timeless&quot; one by copying her persona. Athena also had a bold message for Storm.&quot;I am here, your forever ROH Champion... It's time for a new era to reign. Because Toni, we are sick and tired of you and it's time for something new, something fresh, something me,&quot; Athena said.With Forbidden Door just two weeks away, it will be interesting to see how the feud between Athena and Storm develops before their impending showdown.