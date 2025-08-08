Former WWE champion brutally trolls Toni Storm following AEW Dynamite

A former WWE NXT Women's Champion took a cheeky dig at the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. The star laid out Storm on Dynamite this past week as well.Toni Storm got trolled by the former WWE star, Athena (fka Ember Moon). While being the ROH Women's World Champion for more than 900 days, Athena also won the women's Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas. She earned a contract with the Gauntlet win that she can cash in anytime for the AEW Women's World Title.At the Forbidden Door 2025 event, Athena is slated to challenge Storm for the Women's World Championship. Ahead of their title match, Athena laid out The Timeless One on Dynamite this past Wednesday. Following the attack on Storm, the ROH Women's World Champion mocked her by hilariously copying her 'Timeless' gimmick while Billie Starkz was portraying Luther.In the exclusive backstage footage, Athena also sent the following message to Storm ahead of their showdown at Forbidden Door in London:&quot;I am here, your forever ROH Champion...it's time for a new era to reign. Because Toni, we are sick and tired of you and it's time for something new, something fresh, something me.&quot; WWE Hall of Famer declared Toni Storm as AEW's MVPToni Storm is the MVP of All Elite Wrestling, according to the WWE Hall of Famer and AEW veteran commentator, Jim Ross. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross also revealed that Storm books her own stuff, and she is very creative:“I think Toni Storm is my MVP. I think she’s my favorite AEW wrestler right now. She books a lot of her own stuff, and she’s creative as hell in matches, creative like an agent would do. Storm is something special. She’s my MVP. I can’t remember her having a non-entertainment outing on television. She’s just really, really creative.”WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKJim Ross calls Toni Storm his MVP of AEW: “I think Toni Storm is my MVP. I think she’s my favorite AEW wrestler right now. She’s just—she books a lot of her own stuff, and she’s creative as hell in matches, creative like an agent would do. Toni Storm is something special. She’sStorm has been the AEW Women's World Champion for the past several months, and it remains to be seen if she manages to overcome Athena at Forbidden Door 2025 as well.