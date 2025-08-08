  • home icon
  Former WWE champion brutally trolls Toni Storm following AEW Dynamite

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 08, 2025 12:19 GMT
Toni Storm is the current AEW Women's World Champion. [Image credits: AEW on X]

A former WWE NXT Women's Champion took a cheeky dig at the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. The star laid out Storm on Dynamite this past week as well.

Toni Storm got trolled by the former WWE star, Athena (fka Ember Moon). While being the ROH Women's World Champion for more than 900 days, Athena also won the women's Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas. She earned a contract with the Gauntlet win that she can cash in anytime for the AEW Women's World Title.

At the Forbidden Door 2025 event, Athena is slated to challenge Storm for the Women's World Championship. Ahead of their title match, Athena laid out The Timeless One on Dynamite this past Wednesday. Following the attack on Storm, the ROH Women's World Champion mocked her by hilariously copying her 'Timeless' gimmick while Billie Starkz was portraying Luther.

In the exclusive backstage footage, Athena also sent the following message to Storm ahead of their showdown at Forbidden Door in London:

"I am here, your forever ROH Champion...it's time for a new era to reign. Because Toni, we are sick and tired of you and it's time for something new, something fresh, something me."
WWE Hall of Famer declared Toni Storm as AEW's MVP

Toni Storm is the MVP of All Elite Wrestling, according to the WWE Hall of Famer and AEW veteran commentator, Jim Ross. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross also revealed that Storm books her own stuff, and she is very creative:

“I think Toni Storm is my MVP. I think she’s my favorite AEW wrestler right now. She books a lot of her own stuff, and she’s creative as hell in matches, creative like an agent would do. Storm is something special. She’s my MVP. I can’t remember her having a non-entertainment outing on television. She’s just really, really creative.”
Storm has been the AEW Women's World Champion for the past several months, and it remains to be seen if she manages to overcome Athena at Forbidden Door 2025 as well.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

