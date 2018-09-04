Wrestle Review: ALL IN 2018

Game Changer!

On March 31st 1985, a colossal event rocked the sporting world and changed the face of professional wrestling. After that night, one question has rung among old school wrestling fans. Where were you on the night of WrestleMania I?

On September 1st 2018, three young men brought together the cumulative journey of their hard work on a show set to challenge that very same juggernaut from ages ago and twist the game once more. Now fans will ask; Where were you on the night of ALL IN?

The special PPV event presented and created by the collective minds of Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks is nothing short of a miracle. It doesn't even matter what rating or how great the event is. It matters that it's an unparalleled success and that it has become.

ALL IN 2018 will remain in infamy as the greatest change to come to the slowly growing Independent wrestling scene. It is at this point in time that wrestlers from all walks of life can come and realize they have a future beyond just one corporate giant.

ALL IN has changed wrestling for good and [spoiler alert] the icing on the cake is that it's really good. How good, let's just find out!

The Event

Wrestling shall never be the same again!

Normally in such a case, the review would entail a look-see into individual matches and how they affected the overall card. One, however, can't avoid analysing the event, independently produced by wrestlers. It takes a bunch of guts and hard work to carry this out, so to celebrate it is a given.

ALL IN's production values were top-notch with a packed Sears Centre in Chicago witness to a fairly smooth show. Sure the sound team could have really pumped up the volume of the arena and not muted it like they mistakenly did. Sure the team could have made the show runtime airtight such that the main event didn't get truncated. Sure the card placement was a bit odd.

Yet even with all these minute hiccups, that the ELITE among others managed to craft a show of such magnitude is a show of their spirit and efforts. ALL IN is only a game changer because Cody and the Young Bucks put their money where their mouth is. The genius behind this all is that the team can finally go on to better themselves for the inevitable sequel.

