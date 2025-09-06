  • home icon
WWE allegedly ready to take drastic step to target Tony Khan's AEW [Reports]

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 06, 2025 00:40 GMT
SXSW Sports Track, Presented by Sportico - Day 3 - Source: Getty
SXSW Sports Track, Presented by Sportico - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Tony Khan's AEW has been facing serious competition from WWE in recent months. A new report has emerged that the global juggernaut is set to take a drastic step to ovethrow its rival and take the firm lead as the top wrestling company.

Over the last year, WWE has been going head-to-head with AEW in terms of marquee events. The Stamford-based promotion held a series of top PLEs on the weekend of All Elite Wrestling's biggest event, All In Texas. After Tony Khan's company's next pay-per-view revealed that another of their signature events, All Out, will take place on September 20, WWE introduced its new PLE, Wrestlepalooza, for the same day.

This led to reports that Khan had rescheduled the time of All Out to avoid competing with Wrestlepalooza. However, that seemingly will not help him after a recent update.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, WWE will continue to target AEW for head-to-head competition even after Wrestlepalooza. He also noted that there will come a time when they will reschedule their shows so that AEW will have no option but to have a counterprogram battle.

"I've pretty much been told this from people in WWE - it's like, that's it, they're gonna go after them and they're gonna keep it up. The day is gonna come where WWE counterprograms, AEW moves a show, and then WWE moves their show. It's gonna happen at some point. They're gonna screw with the guy because now they know this guy's gonna blink, he's gonna move his show."
WWE wants to end Tony Khan's AEW

Tony Khan introduced AEW in 2019 as the next major land of opportunity for wrestlers. However, according to a report by Dave Meltzer, WWE now wants its partner promotion, TNA Wrestling, to be the second biggest wrestling company instead of All Elite Wrestling.

"[WWE] really want TNA to become the other promotion because they can control TNA. This is a major full-court press. They just want [Tony Khan] out of the box and they know if the numbers stay good that he’s gonna get a renewal at a much bigger number, just like they did. He’s already very profitable, the number will make him incredibly profitable and they’ll never get away from him or anything like that. So they feel that they need to make sure this is the last contract," Meltzer said. [H/T: WOR]

With AEW reportedly facing a constant threat of competition from the big shark of wrestling, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan's next move will be for his company.

