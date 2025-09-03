Possible Reason Why AEW Changed All Out 2025 Time Revealed - Reports

Tony Khan recently announced that he changed the start time for AEW All Out. New details have come to light regarding this decision.All Out is one of the company's biggest pay-per-views. This year's show will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 20. Tony Khan made headlines recently when he announced on social media that the start time for All Out will be 3 PM ET, which is earlier than usual. Many people speculated that this change was due to WWE booking Wrestlepalooza for the same day.According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the success of Forbidden Door, which also had an afternoon start time, influenced AEW's decision to move All Out. It is also reported that this was discussed for weeks.WWE Wants to Reportedly End AEWAll Elite Wrestling has been at loggerheads with WWE ever since the promotion's launch in 2019. Neither company has hesitated to take shots at the other online and on TV. In recent months, WWE has tried to counter AEW's programming to reduce its viewership. For example, Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2025 were held around the same time as All In: Texas, and now Wrestlepalooza was booked around the same time as All Out.Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the sports entertainment juggernaut wants TNA Wrestling to become the second biggest wrestling promotion instead of AEW. He also said that WWE does not want the Jacksonville-based promotion to secure another TV deal.&quot;[WWE] really want TNA to become the other promotion because they can control TNA. This is a major full-court press. They just want [Tony Khan] out of the box and they know if the numbers stay good that he’s gonna get a renewal at a much bigger number, just like they did. He’s already very profitable, the number will make him incredibly profitable and they’ll never get away from him or anything like that. So they feel that they need to make sure this is the last contract,&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T: WOR]It looks like WWE is doing everything it can to squash its competition.