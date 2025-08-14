WWE wants to end AEW - Report

A recent report suggested that the WWE wants to shut down AEW and create another company in its place. The report also explained what drives the Stamford-based promotion to do the same.
Since its inception in 2019, AEW has gone on to become the second biggest wrestling promotion in North America after the WWE. All Elite Wrestling also made headlines with its national TV deal renewal with WBD last year. The Stamford-based company has been counter-programming Tony Khan's promotion this year in an attempt to put them down.
Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio recently, Dave Meltzer reported that the Stamford-based promotion wants TNA to become the No. 2 wrestling promotion instead of AEW. The veteran journalist also noted that the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut doesn't want Tony Khan's promotion to get another TV deal in order to put them out of business:
"[WWE] really want TNA to become the other promotion because they can control TNA. This is a major full-court press. They just want [Tony Khan] out of the box and they know if the numbers stay good that he’s gonna get a renewal at a much bigger number, just like they did. He’s already very profitable, the number will make him incredibly profitable and they’ll never get away from him or anything like that. So they feel that they need to make sure this is the last contract," Meltzer said. [H/T: WOR]
WWE will reportedly counter-program AEW's upcoming pay-per-view
AEW is set to hold the All Out 2025 Pay-Per-View on September 20. According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is going to counter-program All Out with an unannounced main roster PLE having Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena in the main event. Lesnar made his shocking return at SummerSlam and took out Cena as well.
Meltzer also noted that Lesnar is not booked for Clash in Paris because the Stamford-based promotion wanted to use him to counter-program AEW All Out 2025. If the above report is to be believed, fans will have to wait and see what the unannounced PLE will be on September 20.