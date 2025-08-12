WWE takes a massive Brock Lesnar decision; set for huge war against AEW - Reports

WWE has reportedly taken a major decision involving Brock Lesnar, which can affect AEW. It seems a massive war is about to go down between the two wrestling promotions.

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return at SummerSlam 2025 after two years of absence. He showed up after John Cena lost his WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes and laid out Cena with an F5. While fans were expecting to see a match between The Beast and The Cenation Leader at Clash in Paris, the 17-time world champion was instead booked in a bout against Logan Paul at the event.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that a WWE Premium Live Event will go head-to-head with AEW All Out on September 20, 2025. The planned main event for the show is reportedly Lesnar vs. John Cena.

Drainmaker @DrainBamager WOR: The planned main event for WWE’s September 20 PPV going head-to-head against All Out is Brock Lesnar vs John Cena. Which is why Brock’s not booked for Paris. Because they wanted him as a method to counter-program AEW.

The report added that the reason Lesnar was not booked for Clash in Paris is that the Stamford-based promotion wanted to use him to counter-program AEW All Out.

Tony Khan commented on WWE counter-programming AEW before Brock Lesnar rumors

If WWE uses Brock Lesnar at a show to counter-program All Out, it would not be the first time an event from the sports entertainment juggernaut has gone head-to-head with an AEW pay-per-view.

Tony Khan recently had something to say about the alleged counter-programming tactics by the Stamford-based promotion. In a chat with WFAA, Khan said the following after WWE counter-programmed multiple AEW events in 2025:

"Well, I think we're going to put on a great event, and we have to focus on putting on the best event we can with the best wrestlers in the world. So that's a lot of fun. So we're going to have a great show next Saturday afternoon, and we're very focused on what AEW is doing, and AEW fans, and I think that's served us really well."

It remains to be seen if Lesnar's rumored return match against Cena would harm AEW in any way.

