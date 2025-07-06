Tony Khan finally breaks silence on WWE counter-programming AEW All In 2025

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has finally opened up about WWE counter-programming All In 2025. He also revealed his goals regarding the upcoming big event.

After AEW announced that All In Texas 2025 will take place on July 12, WWE also confirmed Saturday Night's Main Event XL for the same date. It was later revealed that All In would air in the afternoon to avoid going head-to-head with the sports entertainment juggernaut TV special in the evening. However, NXT The Great American Bash 2025 was also announced for the afternoon on July 12.

During an interview with WFAA, Tony Khan was asked about his views on the Triple H-led WWE scheduling two big events on the same day as All In 2025. Khan seemed unbothered by it and said that he was focused on delivering a memorable show in Texas.

"Well, I think we're going to put on a great event, and we have to focus on putting on the best event we can with the best wrestlers in the world. So that's a lot of fun. So we're going to have a great show next Saturday afternoon, and we're very focused on what AEW is doing, and AEW fans, and I think that's served us really well," Khan said. [H/T: Fightful]

Tony Khan and Co. made a huge stipulation match official for All In

The All In 2025 match card was already looking impressive with bouts like "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley for the World Title and Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm for the Women's World Title. Tony Khan later announced that both the men's and women's Casino Gauntlet will also take place on the show.

The much-awaited tag match between The Young Bucks and the team of Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay has also been made official. The Bucks would lose their EVP positions if they fail to reign supreme. Meanwhile, Strickland and Ospreay would lose their right to challenge for the AEW World Title for a year if they fail to defeat Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

You can view the Tony Khan-led company's announcement for the match below.

It will be interesting to see if All In 2025 manages to top its previous two iterations with the incredible match card.

