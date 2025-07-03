The Young Bucks officially put their EVP titles on the line at AEW All In 2025, and this took place on Dynamite 300. This is something that is big and could potentially lead to a big change in the near future.

The Bucks have been at war with Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland for the past few weeks, and last week, the two suggested they should put their Executive Vice President titles on the line at All In. However, The Young Bucks laughed off the suggestion.

This week was different. The Bucks were riding high after defeating Paragon and Bandido by teaming up with Konosuke Takeshita. After the match, they were confronted by Ospreay and Strickland. Initially, they rejected the idea of putting their EVP titles on the line, but Ospreay convinced them by saying that if they lose, neither he nor Swerve can challenge for the AEW World Championship for one year.

That seemed to make sense to The Young Bucks, and after Swerve Strickland, who was initially reluctant, agreed to the stipulation, the match became official. Both Matt and Nick Jackson will now put their EVP titles on the line against Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at All In in a few weeks.

