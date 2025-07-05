WWE counter booked AEW All In on purpose, says ex-employee

AEW All In is only a few weeks away, and fans around the world are really excited for the event. The show is going to feature some major matches, including Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada V. Former WWE employee and commentator Jonathan Coachman recently said WWE counter-booked All In on purpose and even called them petty for this move.

AEW All In is set to take place on July 12th in Arlington, Texas. On the same date, WWE will host Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. The show will feature Goldberg's retirement match and Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton.

During an appearance on the Behind the Turnbuckle Studios podcast, Jonathan Coachman called WWE petty for counterbooking AEW on purpose. He said:

"Sometimes the pettiness can get and I don't believe for a second, Vince that the WWE did not do this on purpose. [Yeah] They went head-to-head against All In of AEW simply, they could have put it on the 18th. It wouldn't have been All-Star weekend. They could have done that and it wouldn't have hurt anybody. And then two weeks later, you still have SummerSlam. It would have been fine." [From 38:39 to 39:02]

Check out the full interview here:

It's going to be a hard task for fans to choose what to watch on July 12, as both WWE and AEW will be going head-to-head.

Major Tag Team match announced for AEW All In

The Young Bucks and Swerve Strickland, along with Will Ospreay, have been at each other's throats for the past few weeks. Last week, Will Ospreay and Swerve challenged The Bucks to a tag team match with their EVP titles on the line.

However, to no one's surprise, The Bucks rejected this idea. Despite their rejection last week, Ospreay pitched the same idea to Matt and Nick on this week's Dynamite, but with a twist. He said that if he and Swerve lose the match, they will not challenge for the AEW World Championship for a year. This stipulation made a lot of sense to The Bucks and they accepted the challenge.

The two teams will now face each other in a high-stakes tag team match in Texas.

