3-time WWE champion sends a message to Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is one of the best women's wrestlers in the world. Hence, a former WWE champion recently sent her a message.

Natalya recently commented on one of Mone's posts. It's been over a year since Mercedes Mone debuted in AEW. Since then, she has gone on to become a dominant force in women's wrestling. She has won nine titles across several promotions. She is also very active on social media and doesn't hesitate to engage with her fanbase online.

Recently, the AEW TBS Champion posted a photo on social media that showed her in her ring attire. Natalya commented on her post, heaping praise on her former colleague's ring gear.

"Gear/look/vibe always on point," wrote Natalya.

Check out her post here.

Screengrab of Natalya's comment (Image credit: The CEO's Instagram account)

Mercedes Mone commented on the major difference between WWE and AEW's locker rooms

Mercedes Mone wrestled for WWE before she arrived in AEW. During her time with the sports entertainment juggernaut, she was involved in many major storylines and matches. Given that she has been part of both promotions, she is one of the best people to compare both companies.

During an appearance on Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze, The TBS Champion said that there is night and day difference between the locker room culture in WWE and AEW. She also noted that the women in AEW want to take the company to the next level.

“For me, it’s night and day—When I am around the girls, it just feels like such a community of wanting to make this place grow. There's a hunger because I feel like we still feel so underground, and we want to make it, like, up here. So all these women have so much drive and passion, and I can feel it. They fire me up. I want to be the best because they want to be the best," Mone said.

Mercedes Mone is currently on a legendary run as the TBS Champion in AEW.

