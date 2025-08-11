Mercedes Mone (Fka Sasha Banks) Opens About the Biggest Difference Between WWE and AEW Locker Room Cultures

Mercedes Mone has wrestled for AEW and WWE. She recently compared the locker room culture of both companies.

Quickly after joining AEW, Mercedes Mone became a top star in the promotion by winning the TBS Championship. Before she arrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion, The CEO wrestled for WWE for several years and was part of many iconic moments. Hence, she is seemingly the perfect person to compare the backstage atmosphere in the two companies.

During her recent appearance on Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze, the former WWE star said that there was a night and day difference between both companies' locker rooms. She felt that the Jacksonville-based promotion's locker room had a lot of female stars who wanted the company to grow and take it to the next level.

“For me, it’s night and day—When I am around the girls, it just feels like such a community of wanting to make this place grow. There's a hunger because I feel like we still feel so underground, and we want to make it, like, up here. So all these women have so much drive and passion, and I can feel it. They fire me up. I want to be the best because they want to be the best," Mone said.

The CEO added that while WWE wasn't bad, she felt like talents were trying to fight for something in AEW.

"It feels so different. I don't want to say like, ‘Oh, WWE was bad’ or people are like, egos, but it just feels like we're all trying to fight for something. We're trying to fight to make this the best, and I love people who have passion and hunger.” [H/T: WrestlePurists]

Mercedes Mone is not afraid of upcoming title defense

Mercedes Mone is set to defend her TBS Title against three other challengers at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025. While Alex Windsor recently won a number one contendership match, the remaining two opponents have yet to be determined.

This is arguably going to be The CEO's toughest title defense as the TBS Champion. However, she is unfazed by the challenge in front of her. The former Sasha Banks recently took to social media to claim that she is not worried or scared because she is the greatest TBS Champion of all time.

"I’m not worried or scared 😳👀 Cause I’m 8 belts Moné and the greatest @TBSNetwork champion of all time 😤 #CEO #AEWDynamite," Mone wrote.

You can check out her tweet below.

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone will be able to retain her title at Forbidden Door.

